TNCA nominates RS Ramaswamy to attend BCCI's general body meeting

Putting all speculation to rest, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Thursday nominated its secretary R S Ramaswamy to attend and vote in the general body meeting of the BCCI to be held in Mumbai on October 23. There were rumours that the newly-elected TNCA executive body would choose former BCCI chief N Srinivasan as its representative at the BCCI AGM in Mumbai.

Srinivasan is 73 years old and as per the amended BCCI constitution, he is ineligible for any role in Indian cricket set up. "The Apex Council of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association in its 925th Meeting held today ... authorized Shri R.S.Ramasaamy, Hon Secretary, The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association to attend and vote in the General Body Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, which is scheduled to be held on 23rd October at Mumbai," TNCA said in a release said.

BCCI electoral officer N Gopalaswami had set October 4 as the deadline for nomination of state representatives for the BCCI Annual General Meeting. The BCCI AGM-cum-elections is scheduled on October 23 in Mumbai. The elections were earlier scheduled for October 22 but was pushed ahead by a day due to the Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.

The TNCA had on September 26 elected unopposed former BCCI chief N Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath as the president, the first woman to head a BCCI unit. However, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) had deemed Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's new constitution as "non compliant" on 21 counts as per Lodha Committee's recommendations and asked it to take corrective measures by October 4 if it had to participate in the BCCI AGM on October 23.

The TNCA Secretary had a few days ago written to the BCCI electoral officer explaining its stand and said it should not be restrained from participating in the BCCI election (October 23) on the ground of it having not been found to be compliant (of the BCCI Constitution) by the Supreme Court-appointed CoA.

