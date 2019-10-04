International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Athletics-Hassan on course for unique double after winning 1500m semi

Reuters Doha
Updated: 04-10-2019 02:23 IST
Athletics-Hassan on course for unique double after winning 1500m semi

Image Credit: Pixabay

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands stayed on course for a unique 1,500-10,000 meters double at the world championships by easily winning her semi-final on Thursday.

The Dutchwoman, who won the 10,000 on Saturday, was trailing at the bell but comfortably worked her way through the pack on the final lap to win in front of the first near-full house of the championship at Doha's air-conditioned Khalifa stadium. Kenya's defending world and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, back after giving birth to a daughter last year and having recovered from an adductor injury, finished fourth and also qualified.

America's Jenny Simpson won the second semi-final in which Britain's European champion Lara Muir and Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay, two other contenders, also qualified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Qatar
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019