Mismatch looms as Patriots visit Redskins

The Washington Redskins face a major mismatch on Sunday when they host the New England Patriots. The Patriots are 4-0 and have outscored their opponents 122-27. The Redskins are 0-4 and have lost by a cumulative 118-66.

But it gets worse. Redskins coach Jay Gruden remains uncertain about his quarterback situation. "We're getting closer here," Gruden said Thursday when asked if he had made a decision between Case Keenum, Colt McCoy and rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins. "I think we had a good day of work today, and we'll follow up tomorrow, see how they do and see how healthy they are, and make sure we're all on the same page and go from there."

Keenum sustained a foot injury last Sunday during Washington's 24-3 loss to the New York Giants. He sat out practice Wednesday with a boot on the foot, then returned to the field Thursday on a limited basis. McCoy is just getting game-ready after breaking his right leg last December, and Gruden said he looked fine during Wednesday's workout. Haskins is a first-round draft choice out of Ohio State who saw his first action against the Giants.

It wasn't pretty, as Haskins threw three interceptions while completing 9 of 17 passes for 107 yards. "I feel like I've got a lot more work to do, but I like my growth and where I'm going," Haskins told reporters of his debut. "I'm trying to stack the days together and keep getting better. I want to be compared to guys like (Tom) Brady and (Drew) Brees one day."

Brady will try to keep New England among the ranks of the unbeaten and look to get the offense back on track. The Patriots outscored their first three foes 106-17 but scored just one offensive touchdown in a 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. Brady completed 18 of 39 passes for 150 yards and one interception in a contest in which New England's top-ranked defense (243 yards allowed per game) carried the way.

"We've lost a lot of games playing poorly, and sometimes, when you don't play well on offense but you play well defensively, you win," Brady told Westwood One. New England will be without kicker Stephen Gostkowski after placing him on injured reserve due to a hip injury. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery. The team signed Mike Nugent as a replacement on Wednesday.

The Patriots also face a decision on tight end Ben Watson, eligible to return to the active roster after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. Meanwhile, the Redskins are in disarray as speculation flies that Gruden could be fired this month.

Washington is looking to avoid its first 0-5 start since 2001. The Redskins have averaged nine points over the past two games and allowed more than 30 on three occasions.

Washington doesn't even have a 100-yard back -- for the season. Aging veteran Adrian Peterson leads the team with 90 while averaging just 2.7 yards per carry for a team ranked 31st in the NFL at 49.8 per game. The offensive line is struggling without top-flight tackle Trent Williams, whose holdout continues. Still, Belichick is viewing the Redskins as a dangerous opponent.

"They've played three pretty good football teams that play well," Belichick said. "I think they're a good team. Their record is what it is, but I think when you watch them on film you see a good football team that has a lot of good players, that is well-coached, that knows what they're doing." Receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee) are among the New England players battling ailments.

Washington tight end Vernon Davis is sidelined with a concussion suffered in Sunday's loss. Regular tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) remains out. New England has won the past three meetings.

