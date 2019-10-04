Chandigarh beat Assam by 21 runs to register 3rd consecutive win

Left-arm pacer Barinder Sran and Bipul Sharma claimed three wickets apiece as Chandigarh defeated Assam by 21 runs to register their third consecutive win in the Plate Group of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day cricket tournament here on Friday. By virtue of this win, Chandigarh jumped to the top of Plate group standings with 12 points from four games.

Electing to bat after rain curtailed the match to 20 overs-a-side affair, Chandigarh posted 166 for seven. Preet Kamal was their top-scorer with a 25-ball 34 (3x4s, 1x6) but it was no. 9 batsman Jaskarandeep Singh, who produced the late flourish with a 14-ball unbeaten 28-run knock (2x4s, 2x6s).

For Assam, Pritam Das tok three wickets for 26 runs. In reply, Assam were bundled out for 145 in 19.5 overs with Bipul Sharma (3/14) and Sran (3/25) claiming the honours.

The other two Plate Group matches here -- Puducherry vs Nagaland and Uttarakhand vs Mizoram -- were abandoned because of rain. Brief Scores:

At Kasiga College Ground: Chandigarh 166 for 7 in 20 overs (Preet Kamal 34; Pritam Das 3/26, Arup Das 2/22) vs Assam 145 all out in 19.5 overs (Sarupam Purkayastha 32; Barinder Singh 3/25, Bipul Sharma 3/14, Shreshth Nirmohi 2/28). Chandigarh won by 21 runs. Points: Chandigarh: 4, Assam: 0. At Abhimanyu Cricket Academy: Uttarakhand vs Mizoram. Match abandoned. Points: Uttarakhand: 2, Mizoram: 2.

At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Nagaland 24/2 in 6.4 overs vs Puducherry. Match abandoned. Points: Nagaland: 2, Puducherry: 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)