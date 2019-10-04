International Development News
Soccer-St Etienne suspend coach Printant

Reuters
Updated: 04-10-2019 21:01 IST
St Etienne has suspended coach Ghislain Printant ahead of possible contract termination, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

"He will soon be heard by the club management in an interview leading to possible termination of his contract," St Etienne said in a statement.

Printing started his job as main coach this season but Les Verts' poor results have left them second from bottom in Ligue 1, fuelling speculation that he would be replaced by Claude Puel.

COUNTRY : France
