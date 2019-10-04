Marcelo to miss Real's table-top clash with Granada

Madrid, Oct 4 (AFP) Left-back Marcelo will miss league leaders Real Madrid's La Liga match against second-placed Granada this weekend due to a leg injury, the Spanish giants said on Friday. Brazilian Marcelo, 31, only made his return from a neck injury in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Club Brugge having missed four games earlier in the season.

The announcement leaves coach Zinedine Zidane without a recognised left-back for Saturday's league fixture with France defender Ferland Mendy suffering from a calf problem. (AFP) APA APA

