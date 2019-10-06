Ex-Orioles catcher Etchebarren dies at 76

Andy Etchebarren, who won two World Series with the Baltimore Orioles, died Saturday at age 76. His death was announced by the York Revolution, which he managed to two Atlantic League championships before his retirement in 2012. His cause of death was not released.

Etchebarren was a light-hitting catcher - he averaged just .235 over 948 career games - but he handled some of baseball's best pitchers. In 1970, the Orioles staff had three 20-game winners - Jim Palmer, Dave McNally, and Mike Cuellar - and won the World Series. Etchebarren appeared in 78 games that year, and as a rookie in 1966, he played in 121 in another World Series-winning season.

He helped to guide staff in 1971 that had four 20-game winners with the addition of Pat Dobson. In all, Etchebarren spent nine seasons and parts of three others with Baltimore, then went on to play two-plus seasons with the California Angels. He ended his career in 1978 after playing four games with Milwaukee.

A two-time All-Star, he also won four American League pennants with the Orioles.

