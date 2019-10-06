Nationals' Sanchez replaces Scherzer as Game 3 starter

Anibal Sanchez, not Max Scherzer, will start Game 3 of the National League Division Series for the Washington Nationals, the team announced on Sunday morning. The series resumes Sunday night at Nationals Park, with Washington and the Los Angeles Dodgers tied at a game apiece.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, threw 14 pitches in relief on Friday night in Los Angeles after starting Tuesday's wild-card game against Milwaukee. In that game, he threw 77 pitches over five innings. So instead of starting Scherzer on short rest, the Nationals will turn to 35-year-old righty Sanchez, who posted an 0-1 record and 3.18 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers this season. Overall, he was 11-8 with a 3.85 ERA in 30 starts.

Scherzer is expected to start Game 4, with Stephen Strasburg set for Game 5 in Los Angeles, if necessary.

