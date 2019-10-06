Senators to retire Phillips' No. 4

The Ottawa Senators will retire the No. 4 worn by defenseman Chris Phillips, the franchise's all-time leader in games played, later this season. "That's not even on the radar, for that to happen," he said Saturday, per NHL.com. "Obviously, your dream growing up is to win a Stanley Cup. And that's really all that really matters. You never thought of retiring your jersey or anything like that. But as you get older, as you see that happen with ... guys you played with, that becomes a 'maybe' or a 'what if' or a 'wouldn't that be cool.' And to be there among the best that ever played for this team and be in the same sentence feels very special."

Phillips played in 1,179 games over 17 seasons with the Senators, who selected him No. 1 overall in the 1996 NHL Draft. He played his final game on Feb. 5, 2015. Through the years, he scored 288 points on 71 goals and 217 assists.

His will be the third number retired by the Senators, joining Frank Finnigan (1923-34) and Daniel Alfredsson. The retirement ceremony will be held Feb. 18 before the Senators' game against the Buffalo Sabres.

