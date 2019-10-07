Nagal achieves career-best ranking of 129

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Monday achieved a career-best ranking of 129 after jumping six places in the latest men's singles rankings. The 22-year-old Nagal, who has been in good form of late, reaped the benefit of a semi-final finish at the ATP Challenger Campinas in Brazil last week.

Nagal had attainted his career-best ranking of 135 after jumping 26 spots, riding on a title finish at the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger clay event in Argentina last month. The talented youngster from Haryana was in the limelight after he made his Grand Slam debut and produced a spirited fight against the legendary Roger Federer in the first-round of the US Open.

