Sri Lanka post 182-6 in second T20 against Pakistan

Lahore, Oct 7 (AFP) Bhanuka Rajapaksa smacked an aggressive maiden half-century as Sri Lanka made 182-6 against Pakistan in the second Twenty20 international in Lahore on Monday. The 27-year-old left-hander, playing only his second T20 international, blasted 77 off 48 balls in an innings featuring six sixes and four boundaries after Sri Lanka won the toss and batted.

Rajapaksa added 94 for the third wicket with Shehan Jayauriya, who made a 28-ball 34 with four boundaries. Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by 67 runs on Saturday, also in Lahore.

The final match takes place at the same venue on Wednesday. AFP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)