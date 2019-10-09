Second season of PVL to be held from Feb 7 to March 1 next year Chennai, Oct 9 (PTI): The second season of the Pro Volleyball League will start from February 7, 2020 with the final slated for March 1, the organisers announced on Wednesday. The upcoming season will be longer than season-1 and will feature a total of 22 matches, a press release said.

It was announced that the league will be expanding its footprint in season-2 with three venues this season as compared to two in the first. Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Kochi are the three tentative host venues shortlisted by the league. Volleyball Federation of India president S Vasudevan was quoted as saying in the release that PVL is turning out to be a real game-changer for the sport in the country.

The league has ignited the aspirations of young volleyball players around the country and provided an opportunity for our players to rub shoulders with some of the best in the world, he added. "The results achieved by our Under-23 men's and senior men's team at the Asian level over the past year are a testament of the same," the VFI chief said.

Pro Volleyball league is promoted by Baseline Ventures India Pvt Ltd under the aegis of VFI. Baseline Ventures Managing Director and co-founder Tuhin Mishra said the league had received a great response from sports fans all around the country for season-1, adding it was hoped to substantially increase the fan base of PVL, as well as the sport of volleyball all over the country.

The league featured six teams in the first edition..

