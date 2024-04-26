The future belongs to Bharat - VP Dhankhar says at Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today underscored the pivotal role of Research and Development (R&D) as the spinal strength of both economy and nation. Emphasizing the significance of innovation in medicine development, he asserted that R&D efforts transcend mere execution, embodying the highest form of contribution to humanity. "Our pursuit to serve humanity by science and research should not be hampered by temporary failures", he added.

He further highlighted India’s contribution to international vaccine efforts, including the donation of Covaxin through the vaccine Matri initiative, reflecting India's long standing contribution to the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

Shri Dhankhar further emphasized the need for corporates leaders to handhold institutions to promote research and development to foster innovation, with focus on disruptive technologies.

Addressing the gathering at the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, Shri Dhankhar lauded the heightened credibility of Padma Awards in recent times. The Vice President asserted that Padma Awards are now very authentic, being given to the deserving persons. “They are no longer driven by patronage or reputations build by event management” he added.

Addressing the economic concerns at Bharat Biotech, Shri Dhankhar highlighted the significant drain of foreign exchange due to unnecessary imports. Criticizing this practice as contradictory to the ethos of promoting local products and societal commitment, he warned people of three serious consequences: the avoidable depletion of foreign exchange reserves, the hindrance to domestic manufacturing by importing goods available locally, and the suppression of entrepreneurial opportunities.

Underlining that many of the world's top institutions draw their strength from their large alumni base, Shri Dhankhar urged the alumni to come forward and form a strong alumni network through think tanks, contributing to the growth and development of the nation.

Advocating for channelization of disruptive technologies, Vice President underscored their transformative potential, cautioning against their unregulated proliferation.

He further stated that India's unwavering dedication to biotechnology and Pharmaceutical research has led to build its reputation as the pharmacy of the world.

The Vice-President declared Bharat's ascent as a superpower, citing the nation's rapid progression and dynamic momentum. With confidence in Bharat's future, he emphasizes the transformative shift from a sleeping giant to a fast-moving force.

Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Telangana, Suchitra Ella, Managing Director, Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)