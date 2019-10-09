Lakers' Special Olympics event in China canceled

An event in Shanghai scheduled for Wednesday to benefit the Special Olympics featuring the Los Angeles Lakers was canceled hours before it was to begin. Another fan experience event also was pulled from the schedule of events around the appearance of the Lakers in China, the latest maneuver from the hosts underlining the depth of the fallout from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's comments last week.

There is growing speculation the two NBA games scheduled for China this week will not be played. The NBA said it did not cancel either event, one day after NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league regretted the consequences -- but not the spirit -- of Morey's tweet supporting Hong Kong's democratic revolution.

The league did cancel media availability on Wednesday. "Given the fluidity of the situation, today's media availability has been postponed," the league said in a statement.

The Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are set to play the first of two preseason games in the country Thursday, but state television broadcaster CCTV announced Tuesday that neither NBA game in the country will be televised. Several sponsors, including smartphone company Vivo, at least temporarily severed ties with the NBA. Silver will be in attendance Thursday and is expected to address all teams involved before they take the court. Also on the itinerary are meetings with the organizing committee, which includes former Houston Rockets All-Star Yao Ming.

--Field Level Media

