Panthers RB McCaffrey (back) sits Wednesday

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice Wednesday due to a back injury. McCaffrey has 866 yards from scrimmage in five games this season, leading the NFL with 136 total touches with playing more than 98 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps.

While injured quarterback Cam Newton will not travel with the team to London, head coach Ron Rivera indicated there is no concern over McCaffrey's availability for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

