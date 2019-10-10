Rugby-Hooper, Coleman out of Australia team for Georgia match

Australia captain Michael Hooper and lock Adam Coleman have been withdrawn from the squad for their final Pool D match against Georgia because of minor injuries, the team said on Thursday.

Both players had been named on the bench for Friday's match at Shizuoka Stadium and will be replaced on the bench by second-row forward Rob Simmons, who is set to win his 100th cap, and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, who will cover the back row in place of Hooper. "Both of them were deemed to have a few niggles that they didn't want to push on for this one with now a confirmed quarter-final berth against England," team spokesman Chris Ford told reporters.

The cancellation of Saturday's Pool C match between England and France because of Typhoon Hagibis means Australia will play the English in the last eight if Wales beat Uruguay in their final Pool D match. Australia: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Jordan Petaia, 13-James O'Connor, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Matt To'omua, 9-Nic White, 8-Isi Naisarani, 7-David Pocock (captain), 6-Jack Dempsey, 5-Rory Arnold, 4-Izack Rodda, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tolu Latu, 1-Scott Sio

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-James Slipper, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20-Rob Simmons, 21-Will Genia, 22-Christian Lealiifano, 23-Dane Haylett-Petty.

