Hazare: Dube's ton goes in vain as K'taka beat Mumbai

A blazing 100 by all-rounder Shivam Dube went in vain, as defending champions Mumbai suffered a heartbreaking nine-run defeat against Karnataka in their Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday. Put into bat first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here, Karnataka posted a healthy 312/7 on the board and then bundled Mumbai out for 303 in 48.1 overs, with pacer Abhimanyu Mithun (3-40) and spinner K Gowtham (3-51) among the wicket-takers.

For Karnataka, opener Devdutt Padikkal put up the highest score with 79 runs in 85 balls, striking 10 fours and a six. Padikkal and his opening partner K L Rahul (58) conjured 137 runs for the first wicket.

However, Mumbai struck back taking three wickets in quick succession, and left Karnataka teetering at 3-146. Skipper Manish Pandey (62) and Rohan Kadam (32) rallied the innings with 69-run stand for the fourth wicket.

As the two were poised for a big score, spinner Dhurmil Matkar removed Kadam in the 38th over. However, Pandey held the fort along with wicket-keeper B R Sharath (28), as they frustrated Mumbai bowlers.

Later, a quick-fire unbeaten 22 off 13 balls by K Gowtham ensured that Karnataka went past the 310-run mark. Mumbai batsmen, apart from Dube, were unable to put up a fight.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (22), Aditya Tare (32), Siddesh Lad (34) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (11) threw their wickets away, getting Mumbai in trouble at 4-104. However, Dube had other plans as he took on the opposition bowlers and slammed a quick-fire 118 in 67 balls, with seven fours and 10 sixes to get Mumbai close to the target.

While wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Dube played his natural aggressive game. However, the experienced Abhimanyu Mithun scalped Dube's crucial wicket in the 42nd over with Mumbai needing another 36 runs.

Dube was the eighth man to be dismissed. After that, Shardul Thakur (26) and Dhawal Kulkarni (11) delayed the inevitable, but eventually Mumbai's innings folded up in the 48th over.

Karnataka grabbed four points from the match. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh defeated Jharkhand by seven wickets in a rain-hit match, which was reduced to 31 overs.

Hyderabad defeated Andhra by seven runs in another rain-soaked match, which was reduced to 20 overs. Brief Scores: Karnataka 312/7 (Devdutt Padikkal 79, Manish Pandey 62; Siddhesh Lad 1-5) beat Mumbai 303 all out (Shivam Dube 118, Siddhesh Lad 34, Abhimanya Mithun 3-40) by nine runs. Karnataka 4 points, Mumbai 0 points.

Jharkhand 119 all out (Virat Singh 32, Kumar Deobrat 23; Veer Pratap Singh 5-29, Puneet Datey 3-21) lost to Chhattisgarh 123/3 (Ashutosh Singh 54 not out, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 25 not out; Anand Singh 2-21) by seven wickets. Chhattisgarh 4 points, Jharkhand 0 points.

Hyderabad 171/7 (Tilak Verma 83, B Sandeep 28, Prithvi Raj Yaara 2-36) beat Andhra 164/6 (Ricky Bhuvi 58, D B Prashanth Kumar 57; C V Milind 3-39) by seven runs..

