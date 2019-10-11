REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GYMNASTICS-WORLD-BILES/ Biles by miles: U.S. gymnast claims record fifth all-around world title

American Simone Biles became the first woman to win five all-around titles at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart on Thursday. SOCCER-FRIENDLY-BRA-SEN/REPORT

Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Senegal in friendly SINGAPORE - Brazil drew 1-1 with Senegal in a friendly in Singapore on Thursday as their run without a win stretched to three games, the longest since coach Tite took over in 2016.

TENNIS-SHANGHAI/ Djokovic, Federer progress to Shanghai quarters

World number one Novak Djokovic produced a majestic display in a 7-5 6-3 victory over American John Isner on Thursday to extend his winning streak in Asia and reach the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-EURO-NLD-NIR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Netherlands v Northern Ireland The Netherlands can dislodge Northern Ireland out of second place in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers if they take all three points in this sold-out clash in Rotterdam.

10 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-CRO-HUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Croatia v Hungary Croatia play Hungary in Group E of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. The match report will also include highlights of the group's other fixture, Slovakia v Wales.

10 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT GOLF

GOLF-PRESEIDENTS/ Golf-Tiger likely to play Presidents Cup hints Davis Love

The American presidents Cup team want captain Tiger Woods to play in the biennial event in Australia says Davis Love, a former Ryder Cup captain who keeps his finger on the pulse. 10 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Italian Open

Action from day two of the Italian Open at the Olgiata Golf Club in Rome. 11 Oct

GOLF-HOUSTON/ Golf - PGA Tour: Houston Open second round

Second round coverage from Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas. 11 Oct

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Japanese Grand Prix - Practice Action from the first two practice sessions of the Japanese Grand Prix.

11 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/ Cricket - India v South Africa - Second test

India and South Africa meet in the second test at Ranchi. 11 Oct

ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-CHICAGO/

Athletics-Former Salazar runners speak ahead of Chicago marathon Defending champion Mo Farah and 2017 winner Galen Rupp, who were coached by recently-banned Alberto Salazar, speak to the media ahead of Sunday’s Chicago Marathon.

11 Oct RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ITA/PREVIEW (TV) MATCH CANCELLED Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Italy - News conferences & training

MATCH CANCELLED 11 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-SCO/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan announce team to play Scotland

Japan coach Jamie Joseph names his team to face Scotland in their pivotal Rugby World Cup quarter-final match. 11 Oct 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-SCO/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Scotland name team to face Japan

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend names his team to face hosts Japan in their pivotal Rugby World Cup Pool A match. 11 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-GEO/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Georgia

Australia play Georgia in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Shizuoka. 11 Oct 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL-WSM/PREVIEW (PIX) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Ireland v Samoa - News conferences & training

Ireland prepare to play Samoa in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Fukuoka 11 Oct 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-SHANGHAI/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Shanghai Masters Action from quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters.

11 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV)

2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Stuttgart hosts the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.Day eight of the championships features the men's all-around final.

11 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-GB Packers, Lions renew rivalry on MNF - Field Level Media

The Detroit Lions have been trying to get in the passing lane behind Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for some time. Can Matthew Stafford and a rebuilt defense key Detroit’s push in 2019? 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

