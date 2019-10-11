International Development News
WR Hill could be cleared for Chiefs

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 11-10-2019 21:11 IST
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill could return from a clavicle injury this weekend if tests go well Friday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Hill has missed the past four games after suffering the injury in the season opener.

"They are going to scan the bone, make sure that it has healed properly, make sure it's safe for him to be out there," Rapoport said of the Chiefs. Hill has been a limited participant in practice this week.

Hill, 25, had two catches for 16 yards in the opener before getting hurt. Last season, he had 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning first-team All-Pro honors. The Chiefs (4-1) host the Houston Texans (3-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
