Pari makes U-16 final, loses U-14 semis at Fenesta Open

Pari Singh will fight for Under-16 girls national title against Reshma Maruri but bowed of the Under-14 competition following a semifinal defeat, here on Friday. Pavitra Parikh dug deep into reserves for a 6-2 3-6 6-4 win against Pari in the under-14 semi-finals, setting up a title clash with Shruti Ahlawat.

However, Pari recorded a comfortable 6-1 6-3 win over Vasihnavi Akdar in the under-16 semi-finals. Pari faces top seed Reshma, who pounded Radhika Mahajan 6-1 6-0.

In the boys' under 16 semi-finals, Udit Gogoi and Karan Singh will face off in the final. Second seed Udit coasted to an easy 6-3 6-1 win over Dhruv Tangri while Karan beat Yuvan Nandal 2-6, 6-4 7-6 (8).

The under-14 boys final will be between Agriya Yadav and Aayush Bhat. AT

