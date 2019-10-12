Rugby-World Rugby advises fans not to travel for Namibia-Canada match

World Rugby has advised supporters not to travel to Kamaishi for Sunday's Rugby World Cup match between Namibia and Canada as it continues to assess the impact of a powerful typhoon that has already hit Tokyo and surrounding areas. One man was killed, over 30 people were injured and more than six million people were advised to evacuate as Typhoon Hagibis struck Tokyo, bringing with it the heaviest rain and winds in 60 years.

Rugby's governing body said it remained in close contact with the Namibia and Canada teams, with the status of the match to be confirmed following a full assessment of the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium on Sunday morning. "We have advised the Namibia and Canada teams of the current situation and potential of cancellation," World Rugby said in a statement https://www.rugbyworldcup.com/news/510198.

"Our message to fans not currently in Kamaishi is not to travel before confirmation of the match status following a full assessment of the venue and associated infrastructure early on Sunday morning. "Safety is our number one consideration and with Typhoon Hagibis predicted to impact Kamaishi in the early hours of Sunday morning, we continue to be in close contact with the city and the local authorities regarding the viability of hosting the match on Sunday as scheduled."

Two of Saturday's pool stage matches were cancelled on safety grounds, while a decision has yet to be made on Sunday's match between Scotland and Japan in Yokohama. Namibia and Canada are both looking to get their first win on the board in their final match of the tournament.

