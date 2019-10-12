International Development News
Updated: 12-10-2019 22:45 IST
Steelers CB Nelson out with groin injury vs. Chargers

Nelson suffered a groin injury during last week's 26-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens and was a limited participant in practice all week. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steve Nelson has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Chargers in Los Angeles and will not travel with the team. Nelson suffered a groin injury during last week's 26-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens and was a limited participant in practice all week.

The Steelers initially listed Nelson as questionable on Friday but downgraded him to out on Saturday morning. The 26-year-old Nelson, a third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2015 draft, had started all five games for Pittsburgh so far this season and recorded 21 tackles (16 solos) and two passes defended.

With Nelson out, Pittsburgh will turn to former first-round pick Artie Burns to start. Burns, 24, has played just two defensive snaps for the Steelers this season. --Field Level Media

COUNTRY : United States
