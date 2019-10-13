Maple Leafs score five of final six to beat Red Wings

Nicholas Shore and Ilya Mikheyev each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs downed Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Saturday. Alexander Kerfoot, Jake Muzzin and Trevor Moore also scored for the Leafs, while Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

Jacob de la Rose had a goal and an assist for the Wings and Darren Helm also scored. Jimmy Howard stopped 36 shots. The game was tied 1-1 after the first period.

Detroit scored first at 3:44. Patrik Nemeth took a shot from the point, which was deflected by de la Rose and stopped by Andersen. De la Rose scooped up the rebound and backhanded it into the net. Toronto, which outshot Detroit 13-9 during the period, tied it at the 9:57 mark.

Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski had the puck taken away from him by Dmytro Timashov, who passed it to Shore. He cut to his left and scored on a backhander. Toronto had an 11-8 shots advantage in the second period and scored in the final minute.

Mikheyev got behind the defense after Kasperi Kapanen flipped the puck out of his zone. Howard came out of the crease but Mikheyev beat him to the puck and fired it into the empty net. Alexander Kerfoot scored off a rebound at 9:11 of the period. Toronto won a faceoff in the Detroit zone. Howard made a pad save off a Mikheyev shot but Kerfoot pounced on the rebound and tossed it into the net.

Helm scored for the second time in as many games just 24 seconds later to cut the Leafs' lead to one. Justin Abdelkader passed the puck from behind the Toronto net to Helm, who beat Andersen over his left shoulder. Anthony Mantha nearly tied it moments later when his shot bounced off the crossbar.

Muzzin scored his first goal of the season on a wrist shot off a Timashov feed to give the Leafs a two-goal cushion. Shore also assisted on the goal at 13:34 of the period. Trevor Moore scored an empty-netter to clinch Toronto's win.

