Celtics' Fall headed to G League after inking two-way deal

The Boston Celtics on Sunday switched their deal with center Tacko Fall to a two-way contract, which means the 7-foot-6 rookie will spend most of the 2019-20 season in the G League. Players on a two-way contract can spend a maximum of 45 days in the NBA. Fall is likely to be assigned to the Maine Red Claws with part of the goal being to see development in his offensive game.

Fall went undrafted after his senior season at Central Florida and agreed to play for Boston's Summer League team. He was signed by the Celtics in July after he averaged 7.2 points and 4.0 rebounds and connected on 77.3 percent of his field-goal attempts in five games. Fall is averaging 2.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in two preseason appearances in which he totaled just less than 14 minutes.

Fall averaged 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots in 115 games (110 starts) over four college seasons at UCF. Boston also signed guard Max Strus to a two-way contract. Strus averaged 18.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in two college seasons at DePaul.

--Field Level Media

