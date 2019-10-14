Priyanshu, Juhi-Venkat win titles at Bahrain International Series

Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat overcame top-seed Jason Anthony Ho-Shue from Canada in the finals to claim the men's singles title at the Bahrain International Series here. The 17-year-old Indian rallied from a game deficit to outwit Jason 16-21, 21-7, 21-12 in the summit clash on Sunday.

Priyanshu had earlier defeated the second-seed Ade Resky Dwicahyo in the pre-quarterfinals. The youngster joins Sameer Verma, Sourabh Verma, Sai Praneeth, Shubhankar Dey and Guru Sai Dutt in the list of Indians who have won the Bahrain International series.

The top-seeded Indian mixed double pair of Juhi Dewangan and Venkat Gaurav Prasad also finished at the top as they defeated Thailand's Pannawat Theerapanitnun and Kanyanat Sudchoeichom 21-18, 21-16 in 34 minutes to bag the gold medal. In women's singles, Ira Sharma finished second best after losing 14-21 22-24 to Sri Fatmawati of Indonesia in the finals.

Second seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Saurabh Sharma also went down fighting 21-19 16-21 22-24 to Thailand pair of Prad Tangsripapeephan and Apichasit Teerawiwat to settle for the runners-up position here.

