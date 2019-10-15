Dodgers pitching coach Honeycutt out, Prior in

Rick Honeycutt is out as Los Angeles Dodgers pitching coach after 14 seasons and will be replaced by bullpen coach Mark Prior, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Monday. Friedman told reporters Honeycutt will remain with the organization as a special assistant.

The switch came following the Dodgers' loss in the National League Division Series to the Washington Nationals after Los Angeles won a franchise-record 106 games during the regular season. It was the club's seventh straight playoff appearance, with no World Series titles during that span. The 39-year-old Prior spent the past two seasons as the L.A. bullpen coach. He spent the previous three seasons as the San Diego Padres minor league pitching coordinator.

Prior went 42-29 with a 3.51 ERA in 108 career starts with the Chicago Cubs from 2002-06. He was an All-Star in 2003 but arm issues limited him to 657 major league innings pitched. Prior attempted to come back with five big-league organizations before retiring in 2013. Friedman, who turns 43 next month, also said he will finalize a contract extension within the next couple of days to remain in his role with the team. His contract expires at the end of October.

