UEFA investigates Turkey for military salute in Euro qualifiers

PTI Lausanne
Updated: 15-10-2019 22:55 IST
UEFA announced on Tuesday that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against Turkey into "potential provocative political behaviour" by their players after making military salutes in their last two matches. In both their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Albania on Friday and France on Tuesday, Turkish players made the salutes -- seen as supporting Turkey's current military operation in Syria -- as they celebrated late goals.

UEFA said in a statement that it has appointed an 'Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector' to investigate.

