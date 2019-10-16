Man suing Browns after mistakenly ID'd as beer pourer

A man filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Cleveland Browns after he was mistakenly identified by the team as the fan who poured beer on a Tennessee Titans player during a Week 1 game. Eric Smith is seeking a public retraction from the Browns and financial damages, his attorney, Bruce Taubman, told ESPN.

According to Smith, he was banned from FirstEnergy Stadium by the Browns after they identified him as the person who poured beer on Titans cornerback Logan Ryan, who had jumped onto the wall in front of the first row of seats to celebrate his team's interception returned for a touchdown. Smith, however, said he was DJing at a wedding that day and wrote on Twitter, "I'm fairly certain I haven't been to a game since 2010."

The team, which never publicly identified Smith, released a statement after Smith's tweets, saying they had "not explicitly identified the individual involved or taken any formal action of punishment." According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Cuyahoga County, the team later apologized to Smith privately.

The Browns declined to comment regarding the lawsuit, per ESPN.

