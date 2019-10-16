Sports News Summary: Technical foul: Chinese traders in online sneaker market punish NBA after HK controversy

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Technical foul: Chinese traders in online sneaker market punish NBA after HK controversy

On Oct. 4, a Chinese trader noticed a sharp drop in the price of crypto tokens backed by Nike's Air Jordan sneakers on a U.S.-based exchange after the general manager of the NBA's Houston Rockets tweeted support for the protests in Hong Kong. The trader posted about the fall - which he told Reuters was more than 10% at the time - on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter. His post went viral, attracting thousands of comments and becoming one of the most searched items on Weibo last week. Canada rolls past USA in CONCACAF Nations League

Alphonso Davies scored in the 63rd minute, and Lucas Cavallini added the clincher in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to give Canada a 2-0 win over the United States men's national soccer team in a CONCACAF Nations League match on Tuesday in Toronto. The Canadians beat their neighbors to the south for the first time since posting a 2-0 victory in a friendly on April 2, 1985. Canada's most recent victory in a competitive match against the United States had come in 1980. The Americans had a 17-game unbeaten streak (9-0-8) vs. their rival end. Rams acquire CB Ramsey in a blockbuster deal with Jags

Hours after trading away cornerback Marcus Peters, the Los Angeles Rams dealt two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Jaguars will receive the Rams' first-rounder in each of the next two years, plus a fourth-rounder in 2021. Tiger to tell his 'definitive story' in memoir

Tiger Woods will write a memoir billed by the publishers as a "candid and intimate narrative of an outsize American life". A publication date was not given for "Back", which is the first account from 15-times major winner Woods, 43, and is being written with the full cooperation of his friends, family and inner circle. Bulgaria coach apologizes to England over racist chants

Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov has apologized to the England team after fans taunted their black players with Nazi salutes and monkey chants during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia on Monday. England thrashed Bulgaria 6-0 to hand the hosts their heaviest ever home defeat but the game will be remembered more for the racist incidents that led to action being temporarily stopped in the first half. World Cup winner Carli Lloyd keen to try NFL

Carli Lloyd, a twice winner of the women's World Cup, said on Tuesday that she was seriously considering a future as a pro kicker in the NFL. "I want to try it. I want to put a helmet on, I want to put pads on, I want to kick with two steps. And then see from there," Lloyd told former player Julie Foudy on an ESPN podcast, fueling rumors that she may become the first woman to compete in the NFL. LeBron addresses backlash to Hong Kong comments

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James told reporters Tuesday he believes his comments on Monday -- regarding a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey in favor of an independent Hong Kong -- were taken out of context, calling the circumstances as a whole "tough." "I mean obviously it's a tough situation that we're all in right now, as an association," said James, who added that he often feels that his words are taken out of context. "Us as athletes, owners, GMs, whatever, so forth. I think when the issue comes up, if you feel passionate about it or you feel like it's something that you want to talk about, then so be it." Blues enjoy White House celebration with Trump

The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues visited the White House on Tuesday, showing up en masse for a ceremony with President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden. "It was a very lighthearted, fun kind of celebration," said Blues chairman Tom Stillman, who gave the president a "Trump" No. 45 Blues jersey. "You don't expect it to be lots of laughs and comfortable -- jokes. It was a lot of fun." Rapinoe hoping for settlement but holding ground in discrimination suit

U.S. women's national team standout Megan Rapinoe said she's "optimistic" that she and her fellow players can reach an agreement in their gender discrimination suit against U.S. Soccer, but that they're also ready for a fight. "I'm always open, I think the team is always open for a settlement," Rapinoe told Reuters on Tuesday, a day before a Women's Sports Foundation gala at which she and her 2019 World Cup-winning squad were set to be honored. NHL roundup: 4-goal period pushes Leafs past Wild

Mitchell Marner scored a goal and added two assists, Morgan Rielly tied a team record with four assists in one period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Minnesota Wild 4-2 Tuesday night. Andreas Johnsson contributed a goal and an assist, and John Tavares and Auston Matthews each scored a goal for the Maple Leafs, who won their second consecutive game following a three-game losing streak. Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.

Also Read: UP: Assailants kill trader, flee with Rs 10 lakh cash

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)