UP: Assailants kill trader, flee with Rs 10 lakh cash

Some unidentified people allegedly shot dead a trader in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Tuesday and fled with his bag containing Rs 10 lakh, police said. At around 5 am, Subhash Madheshia (55) was going to Tarkulwa from a railway station here when the assailants looted and killed him, the police said.

Madheshia had reached Deoria from Muzaffarpur, where he had gone to purchase a truck, they said. An investigation is underway but no arrests have been made so far, the police said. Madheshia's body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

