Titans' Tannehill says he's ready to 'lead this team to wins'

The Tennessee Titans made it official on Wednesday, naming Ryan Tannehill as their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. And Tannehill, the longtime Miami Dolphins quarterback acquired in the offseason to back up Marcus Mariota, said he welcomes the opportunity.

"I am really excited," Tannehill, 31, told reporters Wednesday. "I didn't know what was going to happen when I signed here. But obviously I love playing the game, love being on the field, love competing with the guys in this locker room. So I am really excited to go out hopefully lead this team to wins. "To get a starting role back at this point is really exciting for me, and I definitely want to take advantage of it. I am not trying to prove anything other than I can lead this team to wins."

Tannehill, is 42-46 as an NFL starter. With the Dolphins from 2012-18, he also has a 62.9 completion percentage, with 123 touchdown passes and 76 interceptions after Sunday's game. He said he feels badly for Mariota, whom the Titans selected No. 2 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

"(Mariota) has been nothing but a professional through and through throughout this process and it just speaks to the man he is, how he's dealt with this," Tannehill said. "Obviously, he is hurting but he's handled it like a true pro and that says a lot about him." Mariota said he will be ready to play on Sunday and beyond should he be called upon.

"It is going to be different," said Mariota, who turns 26 later this month. "I haven't really been in this role for a long time, really at all in my career. But I am going to do everything I can to help Ryan and help this team. Ryan was supportive of me, and this is my opportunity to just be a good teammate." Mariota was pulled in the second half of a 16-0 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and Tannehill finished the game.

Mariota was 7-of-18 passing for 63 yards and two interceptions. Tannehill completed 13 of his 16 attempts for 144 yards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)