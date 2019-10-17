Cowboys WRs Cooper, Cobb miss practice

The Dallas Cowboys were short on wide receivers at practice Wednesday, with Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb sitting out due to injuries. Cooper exited Dallas' 24-22 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday after the first offensive series due to a quadriceps injury. He also was slowed in recent weeks by an ankle injury but hasn't missed any full games.

Cobb was listed as sidelined due to a back ailment that kept him out of last week's game. The status of both players for Sunday night's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles (3-3) was uncertain.

Also missing practice Wednesday were left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and right tackle La'el Collins (knee). Smith sat out the past two games, and Collins didn't play against the Jets. The Cowboys (3-3) also made a roster move Wednesday to replace defensive end Tyrone Crawford, who is heading to injured reserve ahead of season-ending hip surgery. Justin Hamilton was signed to Dallas' active roster.

Hamilton, 26, has NFL experience with the Eagles (three games in 2017) and the Kansas City Chiefs (one game in 2017, four games in 2018). The Chiefs released him this summer a week before the season opener. He has three career NFL tackles, including a half-sack. Crawford, 29, appeared in four games this season, making two starts and registering three tackles, including one sack. He had missed only four games total over the previous five years with the Cowboys, producing at least four sacks each of the past four years.

