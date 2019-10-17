Rugby-Ireland bring in Ringrose for suspended Aki to face All Blacks

Ireland named Garry Ringrose in the midfield to replace the suspended Bundee Aki for their World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand at Tokyo Stadium on Saturday. Aki was suspended for three weeks after he received a red card for a high tackle in Ireland's final Pool A game against Samoa.

Robbie Henshaw, who played centre in the match against Samoa, has moved into the number 12 jersey with Ringrose coming in as centre. Hooker Rory Best will again lead the side as the Irish seek to advance to their first semi-final at the World Cup, having failed to get past the quarters in their six previous appearances in the knockout stages.

Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-James Ryan, 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Tadgh Furlong, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Cian Healy Replacements: 16-Nial Scannell, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Andrew Porter, 19-Tadhg Bierne, 20-Ryhs Ruddok, 21-Luke McGrath, 22-Joey Carbery, 23-Jordan Larmour

