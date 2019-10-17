We are motivated to grab top spot in ISL: Habas

Hailing the proposed roadmap for Indian football, ATK chief coach Antonio Habas on Thursday said they are highly motivated to top the standings, which will give them a berth in the AFC Champions League playoffs. As per the roadmap, the Indian Super League will replace the I-League as the top-tier competition in the country and the ISL table toppers -- not the champions -- will get a ticket for the AFC Champions League playoffs.

"It is a big recognition which will motivate us more. It is a very good opportunity for players as they would get to play against the best of players of Asia," Habas said on the sidelines of ATK Media Day here. Following two unforgettable seasons, the two-time champions have invested heavily, buying A-League's Golden Boot recipient Roy Krishna and brought back their most successful manager Habas, who guided the team to the inaugural title and then a playoff berth in the first two seasons.

"I have the same target - to win. We are here to compete every day. I am very happy with the behaviour of my players. They are all charged up," he said as the team gears up for the sixth season with a clash with Kerala Blasters on Sunday. The team co-owner Sourav Ganguly is set to become BCCI's top boss at the Annual General Meeting on October 23.

"It's a very nice development. We are all very proud. It may inspire us to go all the way," ATK assistant coach Sanjoy Sen hailed.

