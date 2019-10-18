Shootout goal by Lightning’s Stamkos beats Bruins

Steven Stamkos scored the lone goal in the fourth round of a shootout to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning past the host Boston Bruins 4-3 on Thursday night. Andrei Vasilevskiy denied Jake DeBrusk to seal the victory as the Lightning won consecutive games for the first time this season. Brayden Point, Mathieu Joseph, and Kevin Shattenkirk tallied in regulation for Tampa Bay.

David Pastrnak scored twice and Patrice Bergeron added a goal for the Bruins, who lost for just the second time in seven games (5-2-0). All three scores came on the power play, and Brad Marchand and Torey Krug had two assists apiece. Vasilevskiy made 34 saves. Boston goalie Tuukka Rask stopped 33 shots.

The Bruins nearly won in overtime, when Sean Kuraly rung the inside of the post. Boston forced the extra period after Pastrnak scored his second goal with 3:05 remaining. Tampa Bay had taken a 3-2 lead 1:42 earlier on Shattenkirk's tally, but Anthony Cirelli was called for tripping less than a minute later.

Pastrnak has six goals in his last two games after tallying four Monday. Both teams scored a goal apiece in each of the first two periods.

Boston got on the board first seven seconds into a power play at 9:34. After Mikhail Sergachev was called for holding, the Bruins won the offensive zone faceoff, and Krug dished to Bergeron in front of the goal. Bergeron drew in the defense and passed out to Pastrnak, who had a wide-open net for a 1-0 lead. The Lightning knotted the score with 1.6 seconds remaining in the first. A defensive breakdown helped Yanni Gourde find Point streaking up ice alone for a breakaway equalizer.

The Bruins pulled ahead 2-1 at 7:26 of the second, striking again on the power play. Bergeron redirected the puck past Vasilevskiy on assists from Pastrnak and Marchand, who had rung the post for the second time in the game earlier in the shift. Tampa Bay tied the score again when Joseph cashed in on a rebound of an Alex Killorn shot at 10:32.

Boston played without center David Krejci, who sustained an upper-body injury in Monday's contest.

