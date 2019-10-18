Mary Kom's academy gets new ring with Goodyear's support

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom's boxing academy here has found fresh support from tyre manufacturer Goodyear India, which helped bring up a new ring and some other infrastructure at the facility as part of its CSR initiative. The ring was formally inaugurated by Mary Kom and her husband Onler Kom, who is a co-founder and Managing Director of the academy along with Goodyear India's Finance Director Mitesh Mittal here on Thursday.

Besides this, the company has also supported the first phase construction of Dining Hall and Kitchen at the academy. "In 2018–2019, we decided to explore a new area in our CSR Initiative by contributing to the promotion of rural sports development with the purpose of nurturing the best Indian talent in sports," Mittal said.

The 36-year-old Mary Kom, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, recently fetched a record eight medal at the world championships, finishing with a bronze. This year, she also won gold medals at the India Open in Guwahati and the President's Cup in Indonesia.

