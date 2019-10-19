Giants star RB Barkley returning from ankle injury

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is slated to return from a high ankle sprain and play in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Barkley missed the past three games due to the injury. He was not listed on Friday's injury report, nor was tight end Evan Engram (knee), who missed last week's Thursday night loss at New England.

Barkley participated in practices all week. He declared Thursday that he was ready to go and just needed to be cleared medically. Barkley rushed for 237 yards with a stellar 6.4-yard average in two-plus games before the injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 22.

The Giants won their first game without Barkley but lost the last two by an average of 19.5 points. Watching setbacks doesn't sit too well with the 22-year-old Barkley. "I guess you can say Angry Saquon, but it's going to be more just appreciation because when you actually get the game taken away from you -- don't get me wrong, I know it's not a season-ending injury, it was an injury that took me out for a couple weeks -- but when you're passionate about this game and when you have to step away from it and watch your teammates go out there and you have to be in a box looking down and can't really do much for your team, makes you understand how much you actually care and appreciate this game," Barkley said.

"So it's going to be more a person who appreciates the game and just try to go out there and do whatever it takes to win for his teammates." Engram will return after a one-game absence.

Receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) will miss his second straight game and third of the season. Cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion) also will sit out. Backup running back Wayne Gallman (concussion) was cleared to play after missing one game.

