Reports: Jets fine G Osemele after missing practice

The New York Jets followed up on their threat and fined guard Kelechi Osemele on Saturday for conduct detrimental to the team after he missed practice, according to multiple media reports. Osemele, who is listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the New England Patriots, has been involved in a dispute with the team regarding the severity of his shoulder injury and had been planning to undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum and miss the rest of the season. He hasn't seen action in a game or practiced since Sept. 22, the last time the Jets faced the Patriots.

ESPN reported Osemele was at the team's facility on Saturday, a day after the Jets notified him that he would be fined or suspended if he didn't practice. Osemele plans to file a grievance. In a statement to ESPN, Andrew Kessler, Osemele's agent, said, "We will always protect Kelechi's rights under the CBA."

Osemele reportedly was given the approval of a team doctor and an independent doctor to practice. It was determined that his injury existed before the season and could wait until the offseason to address via surgery. According to Bleacher Report, though, Osemele sought opinions from two other doctors who said he does need surgery.

"There's no avoiding (surgery)," Osemele told reporters Friday. "It's been killing me. I'm just trying to get this done. I've done everything I can. I've been at work every day, waking up at 5 in the morning, doing all the rehab and the treatments and stuff like that. I'm like the last dude out of here at night." He also told reporters that during the first three games while he was in pain, he took Toradol prescribed by the Jets.

"For the team to question the integrity of how he has told them he is physically feeling is disappointing, to say the least," Kessler added. --Field Level Media

