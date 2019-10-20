NFL notebook: Bengals' Green 'still a ways to go'

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green doesn't appear to be returning to the field in the near future. Green has yet to play in a game this season since sustaining an ankle injury in July. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection was limited in practice last week before failing to participate in this week's sessions.

"If I can go, I can go," Green said, via the Dayton Daily News. "If I can't, I can't. It's no big thing. Like I said from Day 1, if I'm healthy enough to play then I'm going to play. Right now, I still have a ways to go." Green's name has been tossed about as a potential target prior to the trade deadline, although Bengals coach Zac Taylor was definitive last week that the star wideout won't be dealt.

--The New York Jets followed up on their threat and fined guard Kelechi Osemele for conduct detrimental to the team after he missed practice, according to multiple media reports. Osemele, who is listed as doubtful for Monday night's game against the New England Patriots, has been involved in a dispute with the team regarding the severity of his shoulder injury and had been planning to undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum and miss the rest of the season. Osemele plans to file a grievance, as the team believes he can play through the injury and delay surgery.

ESPN reported Osemele was at the team's facility Saturday, a day after the Jets notified him he would be fined or suspended if he didn't practice. --Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was officially ruled out for Monday night's game against the Jets, after missing his third straight practice.

Gordon hurt his left ankle and knee on Oct. 10 in the Patriots' Thursday night win over the New York Giants. The injuries are not believed to be serious, but Gordon was expected to miss at least a game or two. Also absent for the Patriots will be tight end Matt LaCosse (knee), while wide receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) are both questionable after practicing on a limited basis all week.

--The NFL fined Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker $12,500 each after publicly criticizing officiating last week. Mayfield and Walker were fined for post-game comments Sunday, while ESPN reported Matthews was cited for a tweet posted Monday, during the Detroit Lions' controversial loss to Matthews' old team, the Green Bay Packers.

"The storyline for the 2019 season continues to be the refs inability to make the accurate and correct calls week in and week out. Al Riveron continues to blindly side with his refs and the current status quo. Something must change! Zero accountability," Matthews tweeted. --The Tennessee Titans activated first-round pick Jeffery Simmons to the 53-man roster in time for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Simmons, who tore his left ACL during pre-draft workouts in February, was selected by Tennessee with the 19th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. The defensive end practiced all week. --The Chargers did not activate left tackle Russell Okung before 4 p.m. ET, meaning Okung will have to wait until at least Week 8 to make his season debut.

Okung announced Thursday he was returning after spending the first six weeks on the reserve/non-football injury list while recovering from a pulmonary embolism that sidelined him since June. Okung practiced Thursday and Friday, though his level of participation is unclear.

--Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed was activated to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the visiting Baltimore Ravens. The Seahawks also placed tight end Will Dissly on injured reserve to make room for Reed, who was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

--The Philadelphia Eagles activated cornerback Jalen Mills from the physically unable to perform list ahead of their Sunday night matchup at the Dallas Cowboys. Mills is expected to start Sunday after practicing this week. It's taken nearly a year for Mills to recover fully from a foot injury sustained in Week 8 of 2018.

--The Green Bay Packers upgraded wideout Geronimo Allison's condition from doubtful to questionable following practice. He was in the concussion protocol after getting hurt in Monday night's win against the Detroit Lions. He also sustained a chest injury.

--The Kansas City Chiefs have swapped defensive tackles, signing Mike Pennel and releasing Terrell McClain, according to a report from ESPN. Pennel, 28, has yet to appear in a game this season, released by the Patriots in August. For his career, he has appeared in 69 games (15 starts) between the Packers and Jets.

Also Read: India's green cover has increased by 15,000 sq km in last 4 years: Javadekar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)