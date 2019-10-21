Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:43 PM EDT on Sunday, October 20

October 20 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:43 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Week 7 NFL previews: Sunday's NFL coverage: Rams at Falcons 1 p.m. Dolphins at Bills 1 p.m. Jaguars at Bengals 1 p.m. Vikings at Lions 1 p.m. Texans at Colts 1 .m. Cardinals at Giants 1 p.m. 49ers at Redskins 1 p.m. Raiders at Packers 1 p.m. Chargers at Titans 4:05 p.m. Saints at Bears 4:25 p.m. Ravens at Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Eagles at Cowboys 8:20 p.m. - -

NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Mediaia

- - NFL roundup

Summary recaps of all of Sunday's NFL games. FOOTBALL-NFL-ROUNDUP, expect multiple versions, Field Level Media - -

Report: Ramsey promised Rams no holdout Before his trade to the Los Angeles Rams, cornerback Jalen Ramsey reportedly promised he wouldn't hold out if a new deal wasn't reached before next season. FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-RAMSEY, Field Level Media

- - - - NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, on merit, Field Level Media

- - - - MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

MLB notebook News and notes from around the MLB ahead of World Series between Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK, on merit, Field Level Media

- - - - ICE HOCKEY

NHL game coverage Sunday: Vancouver at New York Rangers 1 p.m. Montreal at Minnesota 5 p.m. Washington at Chicago 7 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg 7 p.m. Calgary at Anaheim 10 p.m. - -

NHL roundup Capsule results of all games played in the NHL on Sunday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

Thomas edges Lee for second CJ Cup title Justin Thomas made a clutch birdie on No. 18 to beat South Korean-born New Zealander Danny Lee by two strokes Sunday at The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges. GOLF-PGA-CJCUP, Field Level Media

- - Kang repeats as champ at LPGA Shanghai

Defending champion Danielle Kang shot a bogey-free 2-under 70 on Sunday to repeat as champion at the Buick LPGA Shanghai at Qizhong Garden Golf Club. GOLF-LPGA-SHANGHAI, Field Level Media - - - -

SOCCER Playoff coverage: NY Red Bulls at Philadelphia 3 p.m. LA Galaxy at Minnesota 8:30 p.m.

- - - - NASCAR

Race coverage: NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400 2:30 p.m.

- - - - TENNIS

WTA roundup Coverage of WTA action in Moscow; Luxembourg TENNIS-WTA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

- - ATP recap

Coverage of ATP action in Moscow; Stockholm, Sweden; Antwerp, Belgium. TENNIS-ATP-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Alabama QB Tagovailoa has surgery on right ankle

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had successful surgery on his right ankle Sunday morning and will miss next week's game against Arkansas, coach Nick Saban announced. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ALA-TAGOVAILOA-SURGERY, Field Level Media - -

Top 25 AP poll Recap of changes to the Top 25 in the AP poll. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-AP-POLL, Field Level Media

- - NCAA football notebook

Wrapping up the day in NCAA football news and notes. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-NOTEBOOK, on merit, Field Level Media - - - -

ESPORTS EVENT COVERAGE: CS:GO -- DreamHack Open Rotterdam LoL -- World Championship group stage (Berlin) Dota 2 -- DreamLeague Season 12 (Rotterdam)

- - - -

