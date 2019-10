Scoreboard on the third day of the third and final Test between India and South Africa here on Monday. India 1st Innings: 497/9 declared.

South Africa 1st Innings: (Overnight 9/2 in 5 overs) Dean Elgar c Saha b Shami 0

Quinton de Kock c Saha b Umesh 4 Zubayr Hamza b Jadeja 62

Faf du Plessis b Umesh 1 Temba Bavuma st Saha b Nadeem 32

Heinrich Klaasen (wk) b Jadeja 6 George Linde c Rohit b Umesh 37

Dane Piedt lbw b Shami 4 Kagiso Rabada run out 0

Anrich Nortje lbw b Nadeem 4 Lungi Ngidi not out 0

Extras: (B-8 LB-3 NB-1) 12 Total: (All out in 56.2 overs) 162

Fall of Wickets: 4/1 8/2 16/3 107/4 107/5 119/6 129/7 130/8 162/9 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 10-4-22-2, Umesh Yadav 9-1-40-3, Shahbaz Nadeem 11.2-4-22-2, Ravindra Jadeja 14-3-19-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 12-1-48-0. More PTI PDS PDS

