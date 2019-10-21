OFC support for WIFA in 'Just Play' programme

The Western India Football Association (WIFA) has further strengthened their relationship with the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) and is implementing the 'OFC Just Play' programme. The theme of 'OFC Just Play' is about spreading the awareness of sanitation and hygiene among young footballers.

OFC General Secretary Franck Castillo and Fiji Football Association President and FIFA Council Member Rajesh Patel paid a visit here to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between OFC and WIFA. The programme will be delivered by WIFA, OFC's national implementing partner in India.

Souter Vaz, General Secretary of WIFA, and Henry Menezes led the WIFA signing delegation and discussions. "We thank the OFC for their valuable support to the WIFA-Just Play in India. We ensure our strong commitment towards this programme as we project to extend this programme to other regions of the state and target to reach out to 10,000 kids through this programme," said Vaz in a media release..

