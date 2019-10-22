Raiders great, HOF DB Brown dies at 78

Hall of Fame defensive back and Oakland Raiders legend Willie Brown died Tuesday at age 78, according to multiple reports. Brown was named to nine Pro Bowls, earned five First Team All-Pro designations and won three Super Bowls, including two as a coach. He helped the Raiders defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 32-14, with a 75-yard pick-six in Super Bowl XI.

Undrafted out of Grambling State, Brown played four seasons with the Denver Broncos (1963-66) and 12 with the Raiders (1967-68). He intercepted 54 passes -- tied for 21st on the all-time list -- in 204 regular-season games and added seven interceptions in 17 playoff games, returning three for touchdowns.. A member of the AFL All-Time Team and the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team, Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984.

After retiring, Brown served as a defensive backs coach with the Raiders from 1979-88, being a part of victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He was also the head coach at Long Beach State (1991) and at Los Angeles' Jordan High School (1994) before returning to the Raiders in 1995 as their director of staff development.

