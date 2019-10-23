Jags sign former SB MVP Smith, LB Payne

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Tuesday they have signed linebackers Donald Payne and Malcolm Smith and placed tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker D.J. Alexander on the reserve/injured list. Smith, the Super Bowl XLVIII MVP while with the Seattle Seahawks, played last season with the San Francisco 49ers. He previously played four seasons with Seattle and two with the Oakland Raiders. He has 390 tackles, six sacks, and eight forced fumbles in his career.

Payne played in 21 games (no starts) for Jacksonville in 2017-18 before being waived in May. He spent time with the Baltimore Ravens in August but was released in September. Alexander left Sunday's 27-17 road victory against the Cincinnati Bengals with a foot injury. The five-year veteran is in his first season with Jacksonville. Fellow linebacker Najee Goode also exited the game with a foot injury.

Swaim missed practice all last week due to sustaining a concussion in the Oct. 13 home loss to the New Orleans Saints. He was injured in a helmet-to-helmet collision with linebacker Demario Davis and had to be helped off the field. The Jaguars said Swaim, in his first season with Jacksonville after four years with the Dallas Cowboys, was placed in the concussion protocol and had an ankle injury.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)