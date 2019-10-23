Eichel lifts Sabres past Sharks in OT

Buffalo captain Jack Eichel capped a four-point night with the winning goal in overtime as the Sabres beat the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Tuesday night. Rasmus Ristolainen put a shot on goal during a two-on-one, and Eichel hit the loose puck on one side of goalie Martin Jones then tapped it in while falling to the ice for the decisive goal 3:13 into overtime.

Eichel had two goals and two assists, Sam Reinhart and Jeff Skinner potted goals, and Ristolainen added two helpers. Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton -- named the NHL's Third Star on Monday for his two shutouts last week -- recorded 25 saves to run his record to 6-0-0.

The Sabres are off to an 8-1-1, and they have won their first five games at home for the first time since the 1984-85 season. Buffalo, which overcame a 2-0 deficit Tuesday, also improved to 19-2-1 against the Sharks at home all-time.

Erik Karlsson notched a goal and an assist, and Dylan Gambrell and Marc-Edouard Vlasic also scored for the Sharks. Patrick Marleau had two assists, and Jones made 25 saves. Buffalo's victory completed an unusual West Coast-East Coast home-and-home series. The Sabres beat the Sharks by an identical 4-3 in San Jose on Saturday, though that game ended in regulation.

Hutton's two-game shutout streak ended 5:46 into the contest when a multi-deflected shot from the point was finally chipped in by Gambrell for his first NHL goal. Hutton's scoreless streak lasted a career-best 134:22. The goalie's previous high was 130:51, which he set in 2017 with St. Louis.

At 15:23 of the first period, Marleau skated in and assisted Vlasic, who easily beat Hutton for his first goal and a 2-0 San Jose lead. However, Buffalo scored on the power play and at even strength to battle back in the second period.

Eichel's shot hit Jones on the short side and trickled in for a power-play goal at 7:21 to chip into the deficit. Ristolainen fired a long shot from the blue line, and Reinhart tipped in his fourth goal with just 31 seconds left in the period.

The Sabres moved on top 45 seconds into the third period when Eichel fed a pass to Skinner out front, and the left-winger popped in his sixth goal for the hosts' first lead. However, defenseman Karlsson tallied his first goal to tie it 3-3 with 8:33 to play in regulation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)