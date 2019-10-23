Horvat hat trick helps Canucks down Red Wings

Bo Horvat had a third-period hat trick as the visiting Vancouver Canucks scored all of their goals in the final period to upend the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday. Horvat scored his 100th career goal against the New York Rangers in Vancouver's previous game. He scored Vancouver's first two goals on Tuesday as it rallied from a 2-0 deficit. Jake Virtanen had the go-ahead goal and Tim Schaller also scored for the Canucks. Jacob Markstrom made 31 saves.

Anthony Mantha and Dennis Cholowski had the goals for the Red Wings, who have lost five straight. Jimmy Howard stopped 36 shots. The Canucks had a 14-9 advantage in shots on goal in the first period but Detroit scored the lone goal.

Vancouver handed Detroit a 5-on-3 opportunity. Detroit took advantage when Filip Hronek slid a pass to Mantha, who ripped a shot from the edge of the right circle over Markstrom's right shoulder. Tyler Bertuzzi also received an assist. The Wings had a 17-11 shots advantage in the second period and took a 2-0 lead.

The Wings cashed in on a 4-on-3 situation midway through the period. Cholowski scored his first goal of the season when his shot from the right circle deflected off defenseman Alexander Edler's stick and past Markstrom. Vancouver dominated the final period.

The Canucks scored on the power play at 1:42 of the period. Horvat won a puck battle in front of the net and backhanded past the sprawled Howard. Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes picked up the assists. Vancouver went right back on the power play when Cholowski was penalized for high sticking. The Canucks quickly tied it up when Hughes ripped a shot from near the blue line that Horvat tipped past Howard's glove hand.

Virtanen put the Canucks on top at 12:19 when he flicked a shot from the right side that deflected off Hronek's skate and into the net. Schaller blasted a shot from the left circle through Howard's five-hole at 14:21 to make it 4-2. Pettersson was awarded an assist.

Horvat completed the hat trick with an empty-net tally.

