Everyone must maintain highest level of personal integrity: Sports Minister

Sports Authority of India (SAI) organized a two-day (23,24 Oct) vigilance seminar on the theme, 'Preventive Vigilance and Integrity: A way of life' which was inaugurated by Minister of State (I/C)Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri. Kiren Rijiju here today. Addressing the inaugural session, which was attended by SAI officials from all over India, the Minister said, "Each of us must maintain the highest level of personal integrity because we are custodians of SAI, and we cannot indulge in activities that harm or undermine this organization." The minister also pointed out that a system of grading SAI centers on the basis of the level of integrity of officers working there may also be considered. Welcoming the initiative of the two-day seminar, Shri Rijiju said that being vigilant should be a way of life, and must be observed not just during the Vigilance Awareness Week, but right throughout the year.

Sports Secretary Shri Radheyshyam Julaniya spoke on "Ethics in Sports" and said ethics and integrity is an individual matter and differs from person to person. Speaking on the difference between personal (one's belief system) and public integrity (larger public good), he said, "One needs to reach a consensus between what is personal integrity and public integrity." He added that when there is a conflict between the two, larger public good must prevail.

Shri Sandip Pradhan, Director General, Sports Authority of India, Shri Anindo Majumdar, Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission were among the other speakers who addressed a plethora of issues related to integrity at the workplace, including remedial actions to ensure fair procurement of goods and services, which is a critical aspect at all SAI centres.

