Mayfield on ripping officiating: 'It needs to be said'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took aim at the NFL on Wednesday after being fined $12,500 last week for his critical comments about the officiating. "Well, one, I wouldn't say it's complaining when it's blatantly obvious," Mayfield said Wednesday, per Cleveland.com.

"I'd say that's just stating facts. Freedom of speech I thought, but that's OK, I get fined for it. It's the league, that's what they do. They fine you for some ridiculous things. That's just how it is. There's a reason that everybody is talking about it." Mayfield, who said that he would appeal the fine, admitted that he knew he was going to get hit in the wallet prior to making his comments.

"It needs to be said," the 24-year-old Mayfield said. "People need to be held accountable for their job. When it affects my job, it (stinks) because it's not in my control." Mayfield didn't try to hide his displeasure with the officials following the Browns' 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 13.

"The refs are never an excuse and I'll probably get fined for saying this, but it was pretty bad today," Mayfield said at the time. Cleveland (2-4), which was penalized nine times for 83 yards in the loss, returns from its bye to visit the New England Patriots (7-0) on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET).

