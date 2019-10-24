Jaguars look to get back to 500 against Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars have endured a topsy-turvy first half of the season, but they've got a chance to reach the midway point of the schedule in the thick of the AFC South race. All the Jaguars have to do is beat the reeling New York Jets at home Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville snapped a two-game losing streak last Sunday, beating the winless Cincinnati Bengals, 27-17. The Jets endured one of the most lopsided defeats in franchise history Monday night, when they were beaten by the New England Patriots, 33-0. A win on Sunday would serve as an appropriate capper to a roller coaster first two months of the season for the Jaguars (3-4), who lost their first two games and then won two in a row before losing two straight.

Fortunately for the Jaguars, they are in a division with similarly inconsistent teams. Jacksonville is a game and a half behind the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South, where all four teams have three or four wins. "You see a lot of the teams that are in the dance at the end continue to get better during the year," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday morning. "And that's what you want to see out of your team. So we're no different than anyone else. We're just trying to get better."

The Jets (1-5) can't do much worse than they did Monday when second-year quarterback Sam Darnold committed five turnovers -- his most in a single game dating back to his college days at USC. Darnold, who was in his second game back from a month-long bout with mononucleosis, finished 11 of 32 for 86 yards as the Jets suffered their sixth-worst shutout loss ever and the most lopsided blanking since the San Francisco 49ers cruised to a 34-0 win on Sept. 30, 2012.

"If you were involved in that game on our side, it's embarrassing -- you don't want to lose 33-0," Jets head coach Adam Gase said Wednesday morning. "When you're on national television and that happens, it's for everybody to see. And to go through that, it's embarrassing." Darnold's availability for Sunday is at least a little uncertain after he missed practice Wednesday due to a toe injury. Center Ryan Kalil (elbow/shoulder) and left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle) also did not practice Wednesday. Left guard Kelechi Osemele will undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn labrum -- an operation unauthorized by the Jets, who are fining him for missing practice -- and is done for the season.

In addition, linebacker C.J. Mosley, who looked hobbled while returning to action Monday after missing four games with a groin injury, was undergoing further testing Wednesday and appears unlikely to play Sunday. Nine Jaguars did not practice Wednesday, including a trio of linebackers -- Najee Goode (toe), Leon Jacobs (hamstring) and Quincy Williams (hamstring) -- who are all expected to sit out against the Jets. All three players were hurt in the win over the Bengals.

The Jaguars added depth at linebacker Tuesday when they signed Donald Payne and Malcolm Smith and promoted rookie Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad.

