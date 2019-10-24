Kidambi Srikanth congratulates Sourav Ganguly

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday congratulated former skipper Sourav Ganguly on becoming the 39th Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President. "A hearty congratulations to @SGanguly99 for taking charge as the BCCI President. Very well deserved, Dada!" Srikanth tweeted.

Ganguly was elected as the President of the cricket board during the General Body Meeting at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was the only candidate to file his nomination for the post and was elected unopposed. Talking about his priorities after taking charge as BCCI President Ganguly said the focus will be on first-class players and the domestic cricket structure.

"That structure has to be at its best. Both structure-wise and financially and that will happen. That will be the first thing done by the apex council, make sure that the first-class players are looked after," Ganguly said. On the other hand, Srikanth faced a first-round exit in the French Open on Wednesday as he faced a defeat at the hands of Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 7-21, 14-21.

In the 55-minute long encounter, Srikanth defeated his opponent in the first game. However, Chou made a comeback and thrashed Srikanth in the second and third games to proceed in the second round of the tournament. (ANI)

